Vitrano continues as Fallbrook Woman's Club president

The Fallbrook Woman's Club's newly installed officers are, from left, back row, Michele Aubuchon, 6th VP Rentals & Leases; Misha Perdue, co-5th VP House & Grounds; Mary Belton, co-4th VP Programs; Pam Hermansader, co-4th VP Programs; Linda Lovett, co-2nd VP Membership; Mary Vitrano, President; BJ Maus, Co-2nd VP Membership; Lisa Johns, 1st VP Dean of Chairmen; Teri Katz, co-4th VP Properties & Finance; front row, Sharon Drucker, Recording Secretary; Elise Lorentz, co-VP House & Grounds; Pauline Williams, Corresponding Secretary; Diane Jansen, Assistant Treasurer; and Alice LaBonte-Hsu, Treasurer. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club installed its 2022 – 2023 Board of Directors and Mary Vitrano will continue as the president for another year.

She chose D'Vine Path as the President's Project. Funds are raised for this project by members who sell their homemade crafts and goodies at the monthly general meeting.

To learn more about the Fallbrook Woman's Club, members extend an invitation to interested women to their "Hats & Horses" Kentucky Derby Party from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at their clubhouse, 238 West Mission Road.

Those who would like to attend, can RSV...