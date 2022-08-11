Final stretch of session

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath

76th District

The Capitol is back in business for the final month of this year’s session!

I’m happy to report that AB 1946, my bill for statewide e-bike safety education and training standards, is the second of my bills this year to be sent to the governor’s desk.

That bill, combined with AB 117, which helps strengthen rules for the $10 million we secured in last year’s budget to provide vouchers toward the purchase of a new e-bike for those who need them, are part of a larger push to expand access and inspire increased use of active transportation.

It’s also why I’m continuing to advance AB 1713, my bill to give adult cyclists the option of yielding at four-way, two-lane controlled intersections. We need solutions that make our streets safer for cyclists and encourage folks to get out of their cars and use their pedal power!

There’s still much work to be done, but we’re getting close to making these policies a reality.