County adds hefty air asset to firefighting capabilities

A SIKORSKY CH-54A arrived in San Diego County Aug. 1 and has an exclusive use contract with Cal Fire to respond as needed. It will operate out of the Ramona Airport. Village News/Courtesy photo

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Cal Fire San Diego acquired an exclusive-use SIKORSKY CH-54A Type 1 helicopter to add to the region's resources in the event of a wildfire.

"The new Type 1 helicopter significantly bolsters our local air attack arsenal. It can drop about seven times as much water as the existing County firefighting helicopters," said Jeff Collins, San Diego County Fire director.

A Type 1 is the most powerful helicopter in County Fire's air assets. Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire has a cooperative agreement to use the Sheriff's Bell 205 Type 2 initi...