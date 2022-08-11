Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County adds hefty air asset to firefighting capabilities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:46am

A SIKORSKY CH-54A arrived in San Diego County Aug. 1 and has an exclusive use contract with Cal Fire to respond as needed. It will operate out of the Ramona Airport. Village News/Courtesy photo

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Cal Fire San Diego acquired an exclusive-use SIKORSKY CH-54A Type 1 helicopter to add to the region's resources in the event of a wildfire.

"The new Type 1 helicopter significantly bolsters our local air attack arsenal. It can drop about seven times as much water as the existing County firefighting helicopters," said Jeff Collins, San Diego County Fire director.

A Type 1 is the most powerful helicopter in County Fire's air assets. Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire has a cooperative agreement to use the Sheriff's Bell 205 Type 2 initi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 21:26