Person rescued from Santa Margarita River with life-threatening injuries

Village News Staff

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from the NCFPD in the recovery of a missing person found in the Santa Margarita River, Aug. 7 at 8:47 p.m.

A body had been found in some bushes in the river and SDSO requested help retrieving him out of the water. The call was upgraded to a full water rescue response when it was discovered that the person was still alive.

NCFPD PIO John Choi said crews arrived on scene and hiked out to the patient requiring a Stokes Basket rescue. After the rescue and 5-minute hike, the patient was transferred in an ambul...