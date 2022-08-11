Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Person rescued from Santa Margarita River with life-threatening injuries

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:45am



Village News Staff

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from the NCFPD in the recovery of a missing person found in the Santa Margarita River, Aug. 7 at 8:47 p.m.

A body had been found in some bushes in the river and SDSO requested help retrieving him out of the water. The call was upgraded to a full water rescue response when it was discovered that the person was still alive.

NCFPD PIO John Choi said crews arrived on scene and hiked out to the patient requiring a Stokes Basket rescue. After the rescue and 5-minute hike, the patient was transferred in an ambul...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 21:01