Village News

Ramona Fire adds crews and resources in transfer

 
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:44am

San Diego County Fire is partnering with Cal Fire to provide better fire services in Ramona. Village News/Courtesy photo

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County Fire has accepted a transfer of responsibility for fire protection and emergency medical services in Ramona. The deal benefits the community, the Ramona Municipal Water District and County Fire.

The 40,000 people in Ramona are already seeing increased personnel in fire stations. The county has provided an additional crew member on two fire engines in the area. The idea is to increase fire services and staffing at Ramona's three fire stations to regionally acceptable levels. Ramona Fire Station 80 had three crew me...



