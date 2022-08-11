Chamber golf tournament set for Oct. 14

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will once again host its Annual Charity Golf Tournament. This year’s event will return to Pala Mesa Resort on Old Highway 395. Anyone interested in participating is asked to save the date for Friday, Oct. 14. Lunch will be included, along with an opportunity drawing and awards for the top golfers.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fallbrook Food Pantry, a local nonprofit organization serving low-income and disadvantaged families since 1991. Available to the community five days a week, they offer a well-balanced selection of food,...