Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chamber golf tournament set for Oct. 14

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:42am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will once again host its Annual Charity Golf Tournament. This year’s event will return to Pala Mesa Resort on Old Highway 395. Anyone interested in participating is asked to save the date for Friday, Oct. 14. Lunch will be included, along with an opportunity drawing and awards for the top golfers.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fallbrook Food Pantry, a local nonprofit organization serving low-income and disadvantaged families since 1991. Available to the community five days a week, they offer a well-balanced selection of food,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021