First week of football practice draws 87

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Practice for Fallbrook High School’s football team began July 30, and the first week of practice included 87 players.

Head coach Ross Johnson plans to keep 50 of those players on the varsity while placing 37 on the junior varsity squad. Fallbrook will not have a freshman team this year. “We didn’t end up getting enough freshman turnout this summer to go to three teams,” Johnson said.

Approximately 15 of the varsity players are returning starters from last year’s team. “It was a pretty young team last year,” Johnson said.

The players voted...