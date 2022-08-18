Defaulted bills being mailed to over 25k property taxpayers

99.10% of taxes paid for over 1 million properties

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced that starting today his office will begin mailing defaulted tax bills to property owners who have prior year unpaid property taxes.

“We’re sending about 700 fewer defaulted bills than we sent last year,” said McAllister. “We appreciate San Diegans for paying what they owe; these taxes fund our public schools, first responders, and other essential services.”

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office sent reminder notices to late taxpayers in June, warning them that they will have to pay mor...