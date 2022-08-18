Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

D'Vine Path hosts second annual Talent Show

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2022 at 11:22am



FALLBROOK – D’Vine Path staff and students hosted the second annual D’Vine Path Talent Show, Saturday, July 30. D’Vine Path staff, family and friends gathered to celebrate the many great achievements and talents of the students. This year, the theme was “The best day of my life,” signifying the great days D’Vine Path has experienced since moving facilities...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/18/2022 21:48