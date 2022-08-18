Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks artists

"Peace," the work of Dunya Shaw, is the first place winner in the 2-dimensional category of the 2021"Hello Autumn!" art competition. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the "Hello Autumn!" art competition, is now calling for entries. This year marks the second year of the competition. Artists in the community are invited to create a "Fall" themed work of art.

Any artistic medium may be submitted. Artwork should be no larger than 24-inches on any side, including frame. See entry rules for more detailed information. Entries must be delivered to Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office on Saturday, Sept. 24.

There are three categories. In the two-dimensional and three-dimensional categories, cash prizes will be awarded in each: first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100. The photography category cash prizes are: first place – $150, second place – $125, and third place – $100. In addition, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award one cash prize of $150 for their overall "Chamber Pick."

The entries in the competition will be on display at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, 111 South Main Ave. The People's Choice Award can be voted on from Oct. 1 through 22 at the chamber office (Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 10-4; Friday: 10-3; and Sat.: 9-1:30). The winner will be contacted that evening.

Rules and entry forms can be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, (or downloaded from fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org), The Gallery FAA, and Green Arthouse, or requested by email.

For more information or to register, contact Anita Kimzey, 714-222-2462 or email: [email protected]

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.