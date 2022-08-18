Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Marymae Fern Liermann

 
Marymae Fern Liermann, 67 years old, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 29, 2022, after winning a courageous fight with cancer which began with diagnosis on New Year's Eve. With her passing, there is a large tear in the fabric of Fallbrook.

Mary was born at the old hospital on Main St. to parents Francis (Parky) and Rose Marie Parkinson, July 18, 1955.

She was raised and attended school in Fallbrook except for a short time in Lakeside as a child. She thought of Fallbrook as home and would not consider moving or living anywhere else until recently when her daughter moved to Colorado.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Ken 'Dear'; daughter Donna Wiedenhaupt; sister Dolores Patterson; grandson Trevor Morel, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons Justin and Daniel Liermann.

A public viewing will be held for Mary on Aug. 20 from 4-8 p.m., with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m., Berry Bell and Hall Mortuary, 333 N Vine St, Fallbrook.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Live Oak Park on Sept. 25, 1-5 p.m. Bring a potluck dish to share. Donations will be taken through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mary-liermann-memorial-fund

To see the full obituary, go to berry-bellandhall.com.

 

