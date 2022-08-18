Palomar honors 2022 class of 'Rising Scholars'

The summer cohort of formerly incarcerated students, known as Transitions but soon to be Rising Scholars, gather for a celebration of completion and new beginnings. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Twenty-one formerly incarcerated scholars gathered with family, friends, and faculty at Palomar College to celebrate the Summer 2020 completion ceremony on July 22.

During the ceremony, the college unveiled plans to provide the five-year-old program with a permanent building on campus.

It was the latest honor among a growing list of achievements for Palomar's Transitions program, which will change its name to Rising Scholars in keeping with the launch of similar community college programs across the state, and its recent designation as part of the Rising Scholars Network....