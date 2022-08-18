What to know about the housing market
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:31am
Jane Kepley
Special to the Village News
Anyone who lived through the 2008 recession and subsequent housing market crash is likely feeling a little worried. After all, home prices have risen quite a bit in the past few years, and inflation is at a 40-year high.
But does that mean we'll find ourselves in a situation similar to the late 2000s?
Likely not – because today's market conditions are starkly different from what was happening in that period.
And in fact, the 2022 housing market is quite strong. Here's why:
Demand far outweighs supply. Housing inventory is extremely low, and demand...
