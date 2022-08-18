What to know about the housing market

Housing inventory is extremely low, and demand continues to surge, likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future as the practices of remote work and buying and selling online continue. Village News/Metro photo

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Anyone who lived through the 2008 recession and subsequent housing market crash is likely feeling a little worried. After all, home prices have risen quite a bit in the past few years, and inflation is at a 40-year high.

But does that mean we'll find ourselves in a situation similar to the late 2000s?

Likely not – because today's market conditions are starkly different from what was happening in that period.

And in fact, the 2022 housing market is quite strong. Here's why:

Demand far outweighs supply. Housing inventory is extremely low, and demand...