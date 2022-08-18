Arkenstone to bring magical candlelight concert to Fallbrook

LOS ANGELES – Ever diversifying, David Arkenstone is making some long-awaited concert appearances this fall at select dates throughout Southern California and Arizona. Music lovers can join this 5-time Grammy® nominee for an intimate candlelit evening, An Evening with David Arkenstone and Friends, Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. at the Historic Mission Theater.

Along with some chart-topping favorites, Arkenstone will debut some of his recent neo-classical/crossover music with string quartet and percussion. He will also play selections from his newest album, "Music Inspired by Middle Earth:...