'Cabaret' is wonderful

Sally Bolles (Megan Carmitchel) with the Kit Kat dancers now playing in Old Town San Diego at The Cygnet Theatre. Village News/ Rich Soublet Photography photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Call it what you will, "Cabaret" (French) or "Kabarett" (German), it is playing at The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town San Diego and it's wonderful.

The Kit Kat Kabarett manager Max (Luke Jacobs) is deliciously seedy and smarmy. He is the ringmaster for a merry band of misfits and wayward dancers headlined by a coke sniffing chanteuse Sally Bowles (Megan Carmitchel). Carmitchel owns her character, exposing all of her flaws at Sunday's performance. It was raw, gritty, and just great.

This sordid story comes to life nightly as the club'...