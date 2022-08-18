Renowned trio "TAKE3" opens Fallbrook Music Society's 45th season

FALLBROOK – The genre-bending trio TAKE3 – lauded as "one of the best new trios in the music business today" – opens Fallbrook Music Society's 45th concert season Sunday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. Although the group is only in its fourth touring season, it has already performed with orchestras in most of the 50 states and will appear in more than 60 performances around the globe this coming season.

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, TAKE3 (violin, piano, cello) brings the refinement of a rigorous classical background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world's top c...