Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Renowned trio "TAKE3" opens Fallbrook Music Society's 45th season

 
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:12am

Internationally known musical artists TAKE3 (piano, violin, cello) take center stage at Fallbrook's Mission Theater Sunday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. Admission is free. This Season Opening concert launches Fallbrook Music Society's 45th anniversary year. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The genre-bending trio TAKE3 – lauded as "one of the best new trios in the music business today" – opens Fallbrook Music Society's 45th concert season Sunday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. Although the group is only in its fourth touring season, it has already performed with orchestras in most of the 50 states and will appear in more than 60 performances around the globe this coming season.

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, TAKE3 (violin, piano, cello) brings the refinement of a rigorous classical background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world's top c...



