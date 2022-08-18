Wine & A Bite Art Walk resumes

FALLBROOK – Residents can mark their calendar for two fun Fridays for 2022 – Sept. 9 and Dec. 9. Guests will taste, stroll and nibble their way through this popular event. Featuring food and wine from local restaurants and wineries, all tastings at each stop are included in the price. Wines are served in a keepsake wine glass.

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is gathering commitments from venues, restaurants, wineries and artists to ensure another great time for participants.

The ticket price for Sept. 9 is $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door and an Active Military price of...