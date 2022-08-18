All San Diego emergency departments now officially senior-friendly

José Eli Villanueva

County of San Diego Communications Office

Officials from the County’s Health and Human Services Agency, local hospitals and healthcare agencies gathered Aug. 11 to celebrate the county becoming the first in the nation to earn a region wide “senior-friendly” emergency department accreditation for all 18 of its hospitals.

The geriatric emergency department accreditation means that emergency room visits will be more effective and less stressful for local seniors. Elderly patients make nearly one-third of all local emergency room visits. The geriatric emergency depar...