County launches Experience the Outdoors Program

Andy Tolley

County of San Diego Communications Office

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, parks officials and others officially kicked off “Experience the Outdoors,” Wednesday, Aug. 10, a campaign to give more San Diegans opportunities to enjoy nature and the County’s regional parks.

The campaign is designed specially to attract people, children, teens and families, who haven’t been to parks, whether it’s because they don’t have outdoor equipment or aren’t aware of the free programs the county offers.

The campaign will include a RAD regional parks events series...