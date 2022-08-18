Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County launches Experience the Outdoors Program

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2022 at 10:06am



Andy Tolley

County of San Diego Communications Office

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, parks officials and others officially kicked off “Experience the Outdoors,” Wednesday, Aug. 10, a campaign to give more San Diegans opportunities to enjoy nature and the County’s regional parks.

The campaign is designed specially to attract people, children, teens and families, who haven’t been to parks, whether it’s because they don’t have outdoor equipment or aren’t aware of the free programs the county offers.

The campaign will include a RAD regional parks events series...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021