Delta Dental Community Care Foundation provides funding to VCC's dental and optometry program

VISTA – The dental and optometry needs of over 700 local diabetic patients have been met through the Vista Community Clinic and Delta Dental Foundation partnership. The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with local communities to increase access to care, support dental education, fund research that advances the oral health field, and respond to disasters or other community needs as they arise.

In 2021, VCC’s dental and optometry program was selected to receive funds that would go directly toward patient outreach, staff training, and patient education.

Under the leadership o...