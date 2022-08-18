Drum Circle finds new home at Wellness Center

Thomas Rondeau, left, is seen drumming at Vince Ross Village Square in an undated photo.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The Fallbrook Community Drum Circle has met in downtown Fallbrook since it was founded 22 years ago. However, they needed to relocate this month and the new location makes perfect sense.

Thomas Rondeau and Daniel Ide, two of the leaders of the gatherings, believe their monthly activity is all about community, wellness and health.

Their new location is at the Community Health & Wellness Center at 1636 E. Mission Road. The location is just a couple blocks east of downtown and the gatherings will continue to be on the third Sunday of month – that'...