Election filing period ends for local races

Deadline extended for FUHSD as three incumbents don’t file

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook Union High School District board incumbents Lita Tabish, Elana Sterling and Diane Summers didn’t file for the Nov. 8 general election, meaning the election period for those campaigns – geographic areas – was extended from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17.

At Monday’s newspaper deadline, the county Registrar of Voters was still reviewing paperwork submitted by candidates in many of the local races and the final candidate list is pending. However, there will be no additions, a spokesperson said. Numerous candidates are “in process” “pending...