Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Flood Watch in Effect in Parts of San Diego County Starting at Noon Today

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2022 at 8:01am



SAN DIEGO - A flood watch is in effect in parts of San Diego County starting at noon today, according to the National Weather Service.

San Diego County mountains and deserts, Julian, Borrego Springs and Pine Valley are affected by the flood watch from noon through Thursday evening.

Flooding is caused by excessive rainfall. Excessive runoff can result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The NWS recommends those living in areas prone to flooding to be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Monsoonal moisture can increase with scattered thunderstorms developing in the mountains with some moving into the deserts. Thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall with flash flooding possible.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/24/2022 10:00