Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD approves change order for Olive Hill valve replacements

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2022 at 8:50am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The contract the Fallbrook Public Utility District awarded to Chi Construction to replace the air and vacuum valves and mainline drains on Olive Hill Road warranted a change order, and that change order was approved by the FPUD board July 25.

The board’s 5-0 vote authorized an additional $68,904.71 to the contract, changing the total contract amount to $180,904.71 from the original $112,000.00.

“The excavation ended up much bigger than anticipated,” said FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook.

The air and vacuum valves and mainline drains on Olive Hill Ro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/18/2022 09:38