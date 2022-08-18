FPUD approves change order for Olive Hill valve replacements

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The contract the Fallbrook Public Utility District awarded to Chi Construction to replace the air and vacuum valves and mainline drains on Olive Hill Road warranted a change order, and that change order was approved by the FPUD board July 25.

The board’s 5-0 vote authorized an additional $68,904.71 to the contract, changing the total contract amount to $180,904.71 from the original $112,000.00.

“The excavation ended up much bigger than anticipated,” said FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook.

The air and vacuum valves and mainline drains on Olive Hill Ro...