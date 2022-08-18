High school district in lottery for free electric buses

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez has initiated paperwork to enter a lottery for seven free electric buses — 25% of its fleet — for the Fallbrook Union High School District. Trustees heard a report at the Aug. 8 board meeting from Kevin Mathews of First Student Transportation Services, a company contracted by the district to coordinate services.

Mathews explained that the EPA has received $500 million in federal funding this year for “electrification” of school bus fleets. Thousands of districts across the U.S. are interested in getting the...