High school district in lottery for free electric buses
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 8:48am
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez has initiated paperwork to enter a lottery for seven free electric buses — 25% of its fleet — for the Fallbrook Union High School District. Trustees heard a report at the Aug. 8 board meeting from Kevin Mathews of First Student Transportation Services, a company contracted by the district to coordinate services.
Mathews explained that the EPA has received $500 million in federal funding this year for “electrification” of school bus fleets. Thousands of districts across the U.S. are interested in getting the...
