NCPFD extends agreement for BLS ambulance in Vista

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The agreement in which the North County Fire Protection District stations and staffs a basic life support ambulance in Vista has been extended for another three months.

The three-month extension was approved on a 5-0 NCFPD board vote July 26. The ambulance is based at the Vista Fire Department’s Station 6 off of East Vista Way.

“That was an ambulance to help shore up our ambulance boundary drop program,” said NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds.

“It’s an ambulance for the region,” McReynolds said. “We put it in Vista because it’s centrally loc...