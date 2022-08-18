Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Traffic delays due to lane closure through Thursday, Aug. 18

Then more closures in late August & September

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:04am

Parts of Winter Haven Road will be closed for pipeline replacement work through Aug. 18.

FALLBROOK – Crews will be performing Winter Haven pipeline replacement work requiring road closures and subsequent traffic delays from Green Canyon to Winterwarm roads, Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Thursday, Aug. 18 for a Fallbrook Public Utility District pipeline replacement.

The roads will only be closed during working hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Electronic signage will warn drivers of the closures.

The schedule for later closures is as follows:

· Tuesday, Aug. 22, from Haven Crest to Sunny Crest roads

· Wednesday & Thursday, Aug. 24-25, from Green Canyon to Winterwarm roads

· Tuesday, Aug. 30, from Winter Haven, between Alta Vista and Winterwarm roads

· Monday, Sept. 12, final road paving from Haven Crest to Green Canyon roads

· Tuesday, Sept. 13, final road paving from Green Canyon to Winterwarm roads

Any updates during the shutdown will be posted on http://www.fpud.com. The project is a replacement of a 12-inch water main from Haven Crest to Winterwarm roads.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/18/2022 09:37