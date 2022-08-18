Unscreened bag prompts evacuation of SD Airport Terminal 2

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A security breach involving an unscreened piece of luggage prompted an evacuation of San Diego International Airport Terminal 2 today along with a several-hour grounding of its flights.

Authorities cleared the public out of the travel hub at the bayside airport about 12:30 p.m., after a man entered the post-screening area of the airport with a carry-on bag that had been identified for an additional check, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

"TSA officers began searching for the traveler and were not able to locate him,'' the agency reported in a prep...