Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Services 

Unscreened bag prompts evacuation of SD Airport Terminal 2

 
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 6:41pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A security breach involving an unscreened piece of luggage prompted an evacuation of San Diego International Airport Terminal 2 today along with a several-hour grounding of its flights.

Authorities cleared the public out of the travel hub at the bayside airport about 12:30 p.m., after a man entered the post-screening area of the airport with a carry-on bag that had been identified for an additional check, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Village News

