Postcards go out to registered voters

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

The Registrar of Voters has mailed over 1.9 million postcards to registered voters in San Diego County listing voting options for the Nov. 8, 2022, Statewide General Election.

Every active registered voter will automatically receive a ballot in the mail and will have three options for returning that ballot: by mail, to one of the Registrar’s secure ballot drop box locations, or at any vote center. Ballots begin going out in the mail on Oct. 8, giving voters nearly a month to mark their ballot and return it before Election Day.

