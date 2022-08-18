Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Postcards go out to registered voters

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:28am

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

The Registrar of Voters has mailed over 1.9 million postcards to registered voters in San Diego County listing voting options for the Nov. 8, 2022, Statewide General Election.

Every active registered voter will automatically receive a ballot in the mail and will have three options for returning that ballot: by mail, to one of the Registrar’s secure ballot drop box locations, or at any vote center. Ballots begin going out in the mail on Oct. 8, giving voters nearly a month to mark their ballot and return it before Election Day.

Voters...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/18/2022 09:30