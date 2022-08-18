Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Soroptimists Donate to Ukraine Relief

 
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:23am

SI Vista NCI members pose for a photo after voting to send relief funds to help Ukrainian refugees. Village News/Jackie Huyck photo

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland has donated $1,000 from the club's general fund to aid Ukrainian refugees in Hungary and Ukraine through Soroptimist International of Europe's War Zone Initiative projects. The money was wired directly to Soroptimist International of Szombathely (Hungary) which will use it to provide families who have fled the war in Ukraine with basic medical supplies.

Many Soroptimist clubs in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova have set up funding mechanisms to provide assistance to the 3.2 million refugees who have fled their Ukrainia...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

