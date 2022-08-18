Soroptimists Donate to Ukraine Relief

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland has donated $1,000 from the club's general fund to aid Ukrainian refugees in Hungary and Ukraine through Soroptimist International of Europe's War Zone Initiative projects. The money was wired directly to Soroptimist International of Szombathely (Hungary) which will use it to provide families who have fled the war in Ukraine with basic medical supplies.

Many Soroptimist clubs in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova have set up funding mechanisms to provide assistance to the 3.2 million refugees who have fled their Ukrainia...