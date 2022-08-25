Fallbrook Quilt Guild meetings resume Sept. 1

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild will be meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. This month’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. There is a free parking lot across from the community center, as well as the corner lot that also serves the Fallbrook Senior Center.

This month’s program features guild member Ann Turley, an award-winning art quilter, and is free to the public. She will be discussing the challenges of creating “Challenge Quilts,” which usually represent a competition with specific requirements and awards for those who best meet them. Turley is a spirited speaker, a creative genius, and shares her considerable knowledge freely. All are invited to treat themselves to an evening out. .

Note that the guild will have daytime meetings from October through March, and evening meetings from April through June. The daytime meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.

If anyone is interested in quilting, the Fallbrook Quilt Guild is a great way to learn new techniques and make new friends. Check out https://www.fallbrookquiltguild.com/ for additional information.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Quilt Guild.