Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Village Rotary hosts keynote speaker at Health & Wellness Center

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2022 at 6:26pm

Don Clinebell is the guest speaker for Fallbrook Village Rotary. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Village Rotary will be hosting a special guest speaker, Don Clinebell, at their Rotary meeting for fellow Rotarians and leaders in the Fallbrook community on Sept. 6 at 11:45 a.m. at the Fallbrook Regional Health District's Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

Clinebell is an author and Rotarian of 30 years in which he served as club president and district governor. He is a former Deputy Attorney General for the State of California and founding partner in the Clinebell Law Firm, business law and litigation law.

Clinebell is in great demand as a motivational and keynote speaker in the fields of leadership and service, mentoring and tutoring programs, and grief and loss. He will be speaking on "The Service Driven Leader." To register, visit the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club Event Calendar at https://www.fallbrookvillagerotary.com/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/25/2022 01:05