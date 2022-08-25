Fallbrook Village Rotary hosts keynote speaker at Health & Wellness Center

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Village Rotary will be hosting a special guest speaker, Don Clinebell, at their Rotary meeting for fellow Rotarians and leaders in the Fallbrook community on Sept. 6 at 11:45 a.m. at the Fallbrook Regional Health District's Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

Clinebell is an author and Rotarian of 30 years in which he served as club president and district governor. He is a former Deputy Attorney General for the State of California and founding partner in the Clinebell Law Firm, business law and litigation law.

Clinebell is in great demand as a motivational and keynote speaker in the fields of leadership and service, mentoring and tutoring programs, and grief and loss. He will be speaking on "The Service Driven Leader." To register, visit the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club Event Calendar at https://www.fallbrookvillagerotary.com/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.