FFA to serve tri-tip dinner before football games

FFA advisor Doug Sehnert serves the tri-tip while student volunteers run other food serving stations at an FFA pre-football game dinner, September 2021. Village News/Chloe Shaver photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA is once again hosting their famous Tri-Tip BBQ dinners before all home football games. This will be the 23rd year of serving delicious dinners.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field. The next home game and dinner is Thursday, Sept. 1. Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $15.

For more information, call the Ag department at 760-723-6300 ext. 2508 or just show up. This is a fundraiser for FFA leadership...