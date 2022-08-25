Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FFA to serve tri-tip dinner before football games

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2022 at 6:34pm

FFA advisor Doug Sehnert serves the tri-tip while student volunteers run other food serving stations at an FFA pre-football game dinner, September 2021. Village News/Chloe Shaver photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA is once again hosting their famous Tri-Tip BBQ dinners before all home football games. This will be the 23rd year of serving delicious dinners.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field. The next home game and dinner is Thursday, Sept. 1. Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $15.

For more information, call the Ag department at 760-723-6300 ext. 2508 or just show up. This is a fundraiser for FFA leadership...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/25/2022 01:24