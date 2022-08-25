Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New climate change legislation explained

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2022 at 6:22pm

Oliver Edelson is the guest speaker for the FCAT meeting, Aug. 30. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk with Oliver Edelson, legislative assistant for Congressman Mike Levin, Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Edelson advises the congressman on climate, energy, environment, agriculture, transportation, tribal, and homeland security policy. He also manages Levin's service on the Natural Resources Committee and the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. A native New Yorker, he is a 2018 graduate of Dartmouth College, where he majored in environmental studies, with a focus on sustainable food systems.

Before joining Levin's office, he worked for Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01) for three years, where he advanced the congressman's priorities on expanding federal investment in energy storage technology, protecting voting rights for young Americans, and leading the congressman's work as co-chair of the bipartisan Small Business Caucus.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/25/2022 01:30