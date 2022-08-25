New climate change legislation explained

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk with Oliver Edelson, legislative assistant for Congressman Mike Levin, Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Edelson advises the congressman on climate, energy, environment, agriculture, transportation, tribal, and homeland security policy. He also manages Levin's service on the Natural Resources Committee and the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. A native New Yorker, he is a 2018 graduate of Dartmouth College, where he majored in environmental studies, with a focus on sustainable food systems.

Before joining Levin's office, he worked for Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01) for three years, where he advanced the congressman's priorities on expanding federal investment in energy storage technology, protecting voting rights for young Americans, and leading the congressman's work as co-chair of the bipartisan Small Business Caucus.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.