Palomar approved for online instruction in Virginia
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 6:30pm
SAN MARCOS – Palomar College has received formal approval from the Commonwealth of Virginia to begin offering online classes there, the latest in a series of steps to expand Palomar's new Military Leadership program for active-duty students at Marine Corps Base Quantico.
The certification process was spearheaded by the staff who serve Palomar's MIL program, which offers an associate's degree and certificate to active-duty service members.
As an added result, students currently residing in Virginia and planning to transfer to a University of California or California State University instit...
