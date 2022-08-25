Palomar approved for online instruction in Virginia

Palomar's Military Leadership program will continue to serve Marines at Quantico, while general education coursework is now available to Virginia residents online through Palomar, following authorization from the Commonwealth's higher education council. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College has received formal approval from the Commonwealth of Virginia to begin offering online classes there, the latest in a series of steps to expand Palomar's new Military Leadership program for active-duty students at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

The certification process was spearheaded by the staff who serve Palomar's MIL program, which offers an associate's degree and certificate to active-duty service members.

As an added result, students currently residing in Virginia and planning to transfer to a University of California or California State University instit...