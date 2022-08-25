Fallbrook Arts hosts 'Art Under the Stars'

'small art by BIG artistes'

Fallbrook Arts is holding a fundraiser, "Art Under the Stars," which will include a silent auction of 60 small original artworks by renowned watercolor artists, including the ones seen here.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Arts invites the public to attend "Art Under the Stars" Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will be held outdoors in the yard of the Fallbrook School of the Arts at 310 E. Alvarado Street. This evening under the stars will include hors d'oeuvres, a delicious dinner, and sweets. Prosecco, wine and beer will also be served.

The highlight of the evening will be a silent auction of 60 small original artworks by renowned watercolor artists. Vocalist Kari Kirkland will visit from Palm Springs and entertain with her sultry jazz arrangements throughout the even...