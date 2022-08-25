Fallbrook Arts hosts 'Art Under the Stars'
'small art by BIG artistes'
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:10pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Arts invites the public to attend "Art Under the Stars" Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will be held outdoors in the yard of the Fallbrook School of the Arts at 310 E. Alvarado Street. This evening under the stars will include hors d'oeuvres, a delicious dinner, and sweets. Prosecco, wine and beer will also be served.
The highlight of the evening will be a silent auction of 60 small original artworks by renowned watercolor artists. Vocalist Kari Kirkland will visit from Palm Springs and entertain with her sultry jazz arrangements throughout the even...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)