Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino presents Marshall Tucker Band Sept. 10 and Martina McBride Sept. 11

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:02pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort presents the Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour Saturday, Sept. 10, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater. The band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. Some of the band’s top hits include “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Long Hard Ride,” and “Ramblin,” to name but a few.

