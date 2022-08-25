Pala Casino presents Marshall Tucker Band Sept. 10 and Martina McBride Sept. 11

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort presents the Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour Saturday, Sept. 10, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater. The band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. Some of the band’s top hits include “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Long Hard Ride,” and “Ramblin,” to name but a few.

The Marshall Tucker Band’s influence can be felt far and wide through many respected contemp...