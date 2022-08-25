County ordinance on processing of organic materials to be heard

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The Board of Supervisors of the County of San Diego will conduct a public hearing on an ordinance amending the San Diego County Zoning Ordinance and Code of Regulatory Ordinances related to the processing of organic materials in the unincorporated county. The hearing is Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m., at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 310, San Diego.

Those wishing to participate in the meeting and/or comment should visit the Clerk of the Board website at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bosa.html. For mo...