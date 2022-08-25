How to stay safe on DIY projects

FALLBROOK – Home improvement projects can be costly. Depending on the scope of the project, the choice of materials and the skill level involved to see the project through to successful completion, homeowners could be on the hook for thousands of dollars or even more when renovating their homes.

One popular way homeowners look to cut such costs is to do some, if not all, of the work themselves. Indeed, do-it-yourselfers can save a considerable amount of money. Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Housing Survey indicate that homeowners can save anywhere from 50 to 80% on DIY p...