Learn how to protect California oak trees from a deadly, invasive pest

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 6:49pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The Palomar Mountain Fire Safe Council is inviting community members to a screening of a new video and live Q&A about fighting the Goldspotted Oak Borer, the invasive bug that has killed many thousands of San Diego County’s signature oak trees. The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., at San Diego County Fire Station 79, 21610 Crestline Road, Pauma Valley, on Palomar Mountain. Event is free of charge.

“Fighting the Goldspotted Oak Borer” is an instructional video guide that shows proven techniques for understanding, identifying, and treating GSOB. Oak...



