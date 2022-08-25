Social Security accelerates decisions for people with severe disabilities Agency expands compassionate allowances list Last updated 8/24/2022 at 6:08pm



WASHINGTON – Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease, Microvillus Inclusion Disease – Child, Mowat-Wilson Syndrome, Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts, NUT Carcinoma, Pfeiffer Syndrome - Types II and III, Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia, Posterior Cortical Atrophy, Renal Amyloidosis – AL Type, and Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma, Aug. 15. The Compassionate Allowances program quickly identifies claim...





