Village News

By City News Service 

Body found alongside rural road near Lake Hodges

 
Last updated 8/26/2022 at 6:16am



ELFIN FOREST (CNS) - A body turned up under suspicious circumstances today in a rural community near Lake Hodges.

The discovery off the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to the San Diego

County Sheriff's Department.

The body, which was lying just off the roadway, was wrapped in an unidentified material, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the investigation.

The road was closed in the area until further notice.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

