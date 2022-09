Last updated 8/31/2022 at 6:13pm

OCEANSIDE - A body turned up in an Oceanside lake today, authorities reported.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a foul odor in the area of Guajome Lake discovered the body in the water shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

OPD detectives and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office were

investigating the fatality, police said.

The decedent's identity was not immediately available.

