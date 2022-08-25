Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Bonsall Woman's Club gives back to the community

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:06pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Bonsall Woman's Club recently made a charitable donation to support Canine Companions; pictured are, from left, Don Guillou and his dog Vanetter, Piero Berlonghi, BWC President Mary Jo Pfaff, BWC 2nd Vice president Bev York, Marcell Mallette ED and Mimi Kim. In addition to presenting the donation, Pfaff and York were given a tour of the Canine Companions facility, observed demonstrations by the dogs and volunteers, and received information about philanthropy opportunities to assist with the dogs.

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club recently distributed more than $11,000 to local nonprofits after a successful year of fundraising.

The following organizations are recipients of BWC charitable donations: Angels of Rawley, Chloe Sanctuary, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Love Your Feral Felines, Save Pets One at a Time, Fallbrook Music Society, Fallbrook Center for the Arts, Girls on the Run, Camp Pendleton YMCA, Daniel Ferguson Memorial Foundation, D'Vine Path, Friends of the Fallbrook Library, Eagle Young Marines, Alabaster Jar Project, Bonsall Educational Foundation (Art), President's Proj...



