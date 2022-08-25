Bonsall Woman's Club gives back to the community

Village News/Courtesy photos

Bonsall Woman's Club recently made a charitable donation to support Canine Companions; pictured are, from left, Don Guillou and his dog Vanetter, Piero Berlonghi, BWC President Mary Jo Pfaff, BWC 2nd Vice president Bev York, Marcell Mallette ED and Mimi Kim. In addition to presenting the donation, Pfaff and York were given a tour of the Canine Companions facility, observed demonstrations by the dogs and volunteers, and received information about philanthropy opportunities to assist with the dogs.