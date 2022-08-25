Bonsall Woman's Club gives back to the community
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:06pm
BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club recently distributed more than $11,000 to local nonprofits after a successful year of fundraising.
The following organizations are recipients of BWC charitable donations: Angels of Rawley, Chloe Sanctuary, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Love Your Feral Felines, Save Pets One at a Time, Fallbrook Music Society, Fallbrook Center for the Arts, Girls on the Run, Camp Pendleton YMCA, Daniel Ferguson Memorial Foundation, D'Vine Path, Friends of the Fallbrook Library, Eagle Young Marines, Alabaster Jar Project, Bonsall Educational Foundation (Art), President's Proj...
