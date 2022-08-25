Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

County Supervisors Receive Homeless Service Report

 
Last updated 8/30/2022 at 10:16pm



SAN DIEGO - County supervisors voted unanimously today to accept $2 million in state funding aimed at helping Afghan refugees.

According to county officials, the $2 million in Afghan refugee supplemental funding comes from the California Department of Social Services.

Officials said San Diego County is one of only four counties to receive the money.

Supervisors on Tuesday also heard a detailed report on accomplishments over the past year by the Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable

Communities, which was created in July 2021 as part of the county Health and Human Services Age...



