FCPG dislikes affordable housing at Winter Haven and Sunnycrest

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In September 2014, the county’s Planning Commission approved a tentative map to subdivide 34 acres on the northeast corner of Winter Haven Road and Sunnycrest Lane into 22 residential lots ranging between one and three acres. A proposal to build affordable housing on that site and increase the density was brought to the Fallbrook Community Planning Group, which expressed a dislike for that concept.

The proposal was a non-voting item at the Aug. 15 planning group meeting but was intended to obtain community input. The input was all against the project.

“...