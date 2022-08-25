FCPG dislikes affordable housing at Winter Haven and Sunnycrest
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:07pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
In September 2014, the county’s Planning Commission approved a tentative map to subdivide 34 acres on the northeast corner of Winter Haven Road and Sunnycrest Lane into 22 residential lots ranging between one and three acres. A proposal to build affordable housing on that site and increase the density was brought to the Fallbrook Community Planning Group, which expressed a dislike for that concept.
The proposal was a non-voting item at the Aug. 15 planning group meeting but was intended to obtain community input. The input was all against the project.
“...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)