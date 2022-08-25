Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FCPG dislikes affordable housing at Winter Haven and Sunnycrest

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:07pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In September 2014, the county’s Planning Commission approved a tentative map to subdivide 34 acres on the northeast corner of Winter Haven Road and Sunnycrest Lane into 22 residential lots ranging between one and three acres. A proposal to build affordable housing on that site and increase the density was brought to the Fallbrook Community Planning Group, which expressed a dislike for that concept.

The proposal was a non-voting item at the Aug. 15 planning group meeting but was intended to obtain community input. The input was all against the project.

