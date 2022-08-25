Greenwood has three grand champions in county fair's open dairy goat show

Brian Heiser, left, is seen with Best in Show winner Old-English Karmann, while Audrey Greenwood is with Best Udder in Show winner Argonne's Caldera.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Audrey Greenwood entered 18 goats in the San Diego County Fair's open dairy goat show, and seven of those were chosen as class champion including three who were their division's grand champion with one of those receiving reserve best of show and udder champion for all breeds.

"I did good," Greenwood said.

Greenwood graduated from Oasis High School in 2017 and took agriculture classes at Fallbrook High School to be eligible for Fallbrook's Future Farmers of America chapter. She previously showed animals as a member of Fallbrook 4-H.

After competing in th...