How to stay cool in the prolonged heat wave

Higher than normal temperatures building through the week are expected at the coast and inland valleys of San Diego County starting Tuesday through the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued an excessive heat warning calling for triple digits temperatures in some inland areas and the deserts and is expected to last through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

Cool Zones are open during the day at San Diego County libraries. On Monday, three libraries will open Cool Zone community rooms from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three library branches are Ramona, 1275 Main St, Ramona, CA 92065; Borrego Springs, 2580 Country Club Rd, Borrego Springs, CA 92004; and Valley Center: 29200 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082. Please note that regular library services will not be available.

Editor’s note: Due to Monday being a holiday, Fallbrook’s Cool Zones – the Fallbrook Library and Fallbrook Community Center – will not be open.

“The prolonged heat with little relief at night could pose a risk for those most prone to heat stress like older adults, infants and children, and people with chronic medical conditions,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D. M.P.H., County public health officer. “People included in these groups are encouraged to take extra precautions and protect children from the effects of the heat. People are also encouraged to check on older family or neighbors, and pets to make sure they are not feeling ill from the heat.”

County health officials offer the following tips:

• Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.

• Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

• Drink plenty of water (avoid alcohol and sugary drinks) and don’t wait until you are thirsty.

• Take cool showers.

• Never leave a child, elderly person, or pet unattended in a car.

• Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities outside during the hottest part of the day.

• Avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun.

• Avoid using the oven to cook.

• Avoid being out in the heat of the day.

• Pet owners can exercise their pets in early morning hours or late afternoon and early evening to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

• Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler.

• Do not rely on electric fans for cooling if temperatures exceed 90 degrees.

People in San Diego County unable to get to a Cool Zone location without transportation assistance, such as older adults, people with disabilities, or people who are homebound, can call 2-1-1 to be connected to a transportation or rideshare service at no cost.

Signs of heatstroke or exhaustion include an extremely high body temperature (103 or higher), dizziness, nausea, confusion and headache. If someone shows these signs, call 9-1-1 and begin cooling the individual by:

• Moving them to a shaded area

• Spraying with cool water and fanning them

• Placing them in a cool shower if they are alert

• Monitoring the body temperature, and continuing cooling efforts, and

• Do not give the victim fluids to drink

More information about the signs and symptoms of emergencies like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, visit the County Health and Human Services Agency Extreme Heat webpage, https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs/extreme_heat/.