Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

K9 Guardians places fourth service dog

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:09pm

Leisa Tilley Grajek pays a visit to the Village News office with Cpl. Paul Phan and his new service dog, Captain Sven, who was trained by Grajek as one of her K9 Guardians. Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

FALLBROOK – Legacy Endowment Foundation granted K9 Guardians $2,750 in generous support of its program where they train and place service dogs with disabled veterans.

Cpl. Paul Phan is a combat United States Marine veteran who was previously stationed on Camp Pendleton and served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was medically retired and in need of a service dog to assist in his daily activities. He now has Capt. Sven, K9 Guardians' fourth service dog placed this year.

