K9 Guardians places fourth service dog
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:09pm
FALLBROOK – Legacy Endowment Foundation granted K9 Guardians $2,750 in generous support of its program where they train and place service dogs with disabled veterans.
Cpl. Paul Phan is a combat United States Marine veteran who was previously stationed on Camp Pendleton and served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was medically retired and in need of a service dog to assist in his daily activities. He now has Capt. Sven, K9 Guardians' fourth service dog placed this year.
A total of 31 service dogs have been placed with disabled military veterans since the inception of K9 Guardians eight years ag...
