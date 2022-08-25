NCFPD board hears summary of community risk reduction program review

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A Cal State University San Marcos program reviewed the North County Fire Protection District’s community risk reduction program, and a presentation on the findings was part of the July 26 NCFPD board meeting.

Public outreach and communications specialist Dani Vargas gave the presentation. The NCFPD board did not take a vote on the item. “It was just a synopsis of what their findings were,” Vargas said.

“I am just really thankful for the students at Cal State San Marcos for their diligent work, and I’m really hoping we can implement a lot of commun...